Determined Rabbi overcomes disability to ace SSC exams with feet - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Rafiqul Islam Rabbi, a physically challenged student from Haji Tobarak Ali High School in Bhatiari, Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram has triumphed over adversity by securing GPA-5 in his SSC exams, using his toes to write after losing both hands to an electrocution accident in 2016.

Rabbi, whose resilience shines as a beacon for others, faced a life-altering challenge when he was electrocuted while returning home from school, resulting in the amputation of both his hands.

Despite this setback, his indomitable spirit has not only led him to academic success but also inspired his community.

Robi Chandra Das, president of the school's managing committee, praised Rabbi's willpower: “His indomitable willpower brought him success akin to any other student.”

Rabbi’s achievement has brought pride to his family, teachers, and locals. His father, Bazlur Rahman, expressed profound gratitude for his son’s mental strength and dedication: “My son’s strong mind and hard work have earned him success, and he continues to receive the blessings and love of everyone.”

Speaking about his future aspirations, Rabbi shared, “I do not see myself as physically challenged. My willpower is my strength, which is why I have achieved good results.” He expressed his ambition to become a teacher.

Kanti Lal Acharya, the headmaster of the school, remarked on Rabbi's performance: “Rabbi performed better than other students despite his challenges. I hope that he can continue to shine in life.” He also called on the affluent members of the community to support Rabbi’s continued education and development. source: UNB