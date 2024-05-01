Comilla University declared closed for indefinite period - Dainikshiksha

Comilla University declared closed for indefinite period

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: The authorities of Comilla University have announced the closure of the institution for an indefinite period amid an ongoing demonstration by teachers.

The university authorities made the decision in the 93rd Emergency Syndicate meeting on Tuesday (April 30) night.

All dormitories of the university will also remain closed for an indefinite period.

A notification signed by the acting registrar of the university, Amirul Haque Chowdhury, was issued in this regard.

The announcement comes as a tense situation prevails in the university, where a faction of teachers have put different administrative buildings under padlocks to press their demands.

According to the notification, all academic and administrative activities of the university will be closed until further notice.

However, all activities related to the GST cluster examination will continue.

Meanwhile, students have been directed to leave the hall by 4:00pm on Wednesday.

Apart from this, four decisions were taken in the syndicate meeting, including forming a committee to review the demands of the teachers’ association. source: new age

