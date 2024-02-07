Don’t want to cause them stress: Education Minister says won’t visit SSC exam centers - Dainikshiksha

In a decisive move aimed at minimizing the anxiety levels among students, Bangladesh's Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel announced his decision to refrain from visiting Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination centers this year. The announcement, made through a press release by the Education Ministry on Monday (February 05, 2024), underscores the minister’s concern over the psychological impact such official visits have on students, including heightened stress and public inconvenience.

Minister Nowfel pointed out the inadvertent “harassment situation and mental agony” that his presence might cause, exacerbating the challenges students already face during this critical examination period. He also expressed his commitment to prioritizing the wellbeing of examinees over traditional inspection practices.

The disruption caused by such visits, including delayed entry of students into examination centers, was also a key concern cited by the minister. He took the opportunity to remind the public and officials of the legal framework governing access to examination halls, emphasizing that “only the designated center inspector is allowed entry into the exam hall,” as per existing regulations.source: unb