EWU hosts freshers’ orientation for the 2024 Spring Semester - Dainikshiksha

The orientation programme for the newly admitted students for the Spring Semester 2024 of the East West University (EWU) was held in the EWU campus, Aftabnagar in the capital on Thursday.

According to a press release, approximately 1600 students were admitted to undergraduate and graduate programmes in the 13 different departments this semester.

The objective of the orientation programme was to welcome the new students and introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic systems and the rules and regulations of the institution. Each Department of the EWU arranged individual programmes for their newly admitted students.

Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of the EWU and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank joined the orientation programme, along with EWU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shams Rahman, Pro-VC Professor Dr M Ashike Mosaddik, Deans and several successful alumni members of the University.

Speakers welcomed the freshers to the EWU campus and encouraged them to try to work harder and be future leaders of the country.

Along with academic education, they also urged the newly admitted students to make the best use of university resources such as clubs, libraries, research laboratories, and take the opportunity to develop human qualities and innovative abilities.source: unb