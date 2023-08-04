Former lawmaker Prof Panna Kaiser passes away

Former lawmaker, eminent writer, researcher and intellectual Professor Panna Kaiser died at a hospital in the city this morning.

She was 73.

"Professor Panna Kaiser breathed her last at about 10am while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in the city", confirmed by her family sources here today.

She left behind a daughter, a son and a host of relatives and admirers.

Panna Kaiser was the wife of martyred intellectual, writer, and politician Shahidullah Kaiser and the mother of noted actress Shomi Kaiser.

Professor Panna was born on May 25 in 1950 at her village home at Payalgacha of Barura upazila under Cumilla district.

After completing post-graduation in Bengali Literature from the University of Dhaka, she went into the teaching profession at Badrunnesa Women College.



She was a presidium member of the children's organization 'Khelaghar' since 1973. In 1990, she assumed responsibility as the head of this organization.

Just before two days of our victory day, Shahidullah Kaiser was picked up from his house by al-Badr forces and never came back. Panna took care of the family and children in the absence of her husband and did not stop there.

Panna Kaiser was a member of parliament of the women reserved seat of the ruling Awami League during 1996 to 2000.

She received Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021 for her significant contribution in the research of the Liberation War.