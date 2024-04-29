HC orders keeping all schools, colleges shut till Thursday - Dainikshiksha

HC orders keeping all schools, colleges shut till Thursday

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: The High Court on Monday asked the authorities concerned to keep primary and secondary level educational institutions except those with air conditioner closed until Thursday due to extreme heat.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the suo moto order.

The educational institutions which have air conditioners, universities, A and O level exams and public examinations will remain out of the purview of the order.

Md Manir Uddin, a Supreme Court lawyer, drew the attention of the court about the news of death and sickness of people including teachers and students after the reopening of the educational institutions amid the heat alert across the country.  

Classes at all primary, secondary schools and colleges resumed on Sunday after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and its subsequent extension due to heat wave.

Schools and colleges were scheduled to reopen on April 21 after the end of Eid holidays but the closure was extended till April 27 due to sweltering heat. source: UNB

