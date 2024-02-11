Int’l Islamic University of Science and Technology gets permission to start education programmes - Dainikshiksha

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh has given permission to International Islamic University of Science and Technology Bangladesh to start academic activities.

The university was permitted to start the educational programmes at its approved campus in Baipail of Dhaka, said a UGC release on Thursday.

The university now can start education activities through a total of six programmes under four departments of four faculties. The departments are - Al Quran and Islamic Studies, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering and Business Administration.

Now there are 114 private universities in the country. Among these, International Islamic University of Science and Technology Bangladesh has been allowed to start the education programmes as the 104 th private university.

In April 2023, the International Islamic University of Science and Technology Bangladesh gained provisional permission to establish as per Section 06 of the Private Universities Act, 2010.

An expert committee constituted by the UGC went on a field-visit to the university site in January 2024 as the university authorities applied for permission to conduct academic programmes. Based on the committee's recommendation, the university was given the permission to start the educational programme, subject to compliance of 27 conditions.

Among the 27 conditions, one is that the university can’t operate its educational programmes at any place other than its approved campus.source: unb