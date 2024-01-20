JnU to build two gates to sustain it’s tradition - Dainikshiksha

To increase the beauty of the campus, the Jagannath University (JnU) authorities have decided to construct two spectacular gates along with the main gate to sustain the tradition of the university.

Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath University (JnU), Sadeka Halim has confirmed this.

She has talked about constructing the gates and said, “The buildings of Jagannath University are carrying their own traditions. According to the tradition of the university, two gates will be constructed along with the main gate and the second gate. This university will be transformed into a traditional campus in terms of art and culture, so that one can understand on entering here, this university has a glorious history and tradition.”

It is known that, in January of last year, the late vice-chancellor, Prof. Imdadul Haque planned to construct two gates. But then the work was not done as he suffered a long illness and died of cancer. After joining the current vice-chancellor, Sadeka Halim, also decided to build two beautiful gates to enhance the beauty of the campus.

A committee has been formed for the construction of these gates. The convener of the committee is the professor of the Statistics department, Ashraf-ul-Alam. The other members of the committee are: chief engineer prof. Dr. Amirul Islam, the Dean of Social Science faculty Abul Hossain and Chief Engineer Helal Uddin Patwari.

In this regard, Chief Engineer Helal Uddin Patwari said, “Our committee has held several meetings for the construction of the gates. Three designs have been developed by several surveys. We made a presentation to the current Vice Chancellor, prof. Sadeka Halim. She advised us to modify the design.”

General students have appreciated this decision.

Tariqul Islam, a student of the Bangla Department, said, “Our campus has its own glorious history. There are two plain gates, the main gate and the second gate were here from the college period. We saw many beautiful gates of many universities. I appreciate the decision to have the traditional gates in our university.

To be noted, in 2005, the 150-year-old Jagannath College was transformed into a university through the passing of laws. University activities are going on in the 14-storey academic building within the infrastructure of the college campus. There are two gates of the university which are plain and very old and fragile on simple pillars. Therefore, the university authorities want to make two beautiful gates to increase the beauty of the university.source: unb