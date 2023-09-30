Lakshmipur-3 MP Shahjahan Kamal passes away - Dainikshiksha

Former Aviation and Tourism Minister and Lakshmipur-3 MP, AKM Shahjahan Kamal, passed away at a hospital in Dhaka early today. He was 74.

Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, younger brother of the deceased and pro vice chancellor (academic) of Dhaka University, confirmed the death, saying that his elder brother breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka around 3:30 am.

His first Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at the south plaza of the parliament at 11 am today, and he will be laid to rest at the family graveyard after a second Janaza followed by Asr prayer at Laharkandi union in Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur.

Shahjahan Kamal, a heroic freedom fighter and former president of the district unit of Awami League, was elected from the Lakshmipur-3 constituency in the 2014 and 2018 elections with the boat symbol.

He served as minister for aviation and tourism for around one year after winning the 2018 election.

