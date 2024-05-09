NSU organizes dialogue on higher studies - Dainikshiksha

North South University (NSU) recently organized a youth dialogue event on ‘Higher Studies and Career Prospects in Economics and Development Studies’. The event was organized by NSU's Department of Economics along with their youth engagement partner, the Young Economists' Forum (YEF).

The speaker and resource person was Dr Niaz Asadullah, a visiting professor from the University of Reading, UK, and Professorial Fellow at NSU's Department of Economics, said a press release on Thursday (May 9).

Dr. Asadullah began his talk by reminding the audience that Economists love to be disruptive and Economics as a discipline always invites disruptions. Today, I also want to disrupt your thinking about economics, it added.

As a discipline, we take science seriously, but we still care about stories, he also emphasized, recognizing the resurgence of narratives in economics discourse. Additionally, he likened academics from Development Studies and Economics to close cousins, stating, They keep swapping places throughout their career, the press release added.

Professor Asadullah urged them to consider less explored fields like public policy and data science, emphasizing the significance of broadening their search beyond Economics programs. He recommended considering universities beyond the US and UK, particularly highlighting the growing significance of Spain, Italy, and rising Asian institutions.

He also urged students to consider a variety of career paths, beyond the more traditional roles like life-long faculty and research roles to multiple sectors in think tank and research administration, social work, and entrepreneurship.