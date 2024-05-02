NSU ranked 1 in THE Asia University Rankings - Dainikshiksha

In the recently released Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2024, North South University (NSU) has emerged as the leading private university in Bangladesh, securing its position within the 351-400 band.

The 2024 ranking includes 739 universities from 31 territories. This year marks the 12th edition of the Asia University Rankings. NSU has made it to the list for the second year in a row, said a press release on Thursday (May 2).

Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of NSU expressed his satisfaction and wholeheartedly thanked the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission for their unwavering support. Professor Islam added,

It has been a year of achievements for NSU and to continue on this path we will constantly strive to be better. There is always room for improvement and NSU will hold still on its commitment towards excellence in higher education, he added.