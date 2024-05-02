NSU ranked 1 in THE Asia University Rankings - Dainikshiksha

NSU ranked 1 in THE Asia University Rankings

dainikshiksha desk |

In the recently released Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2024, North South University (NSU) has emerged as the leading private university in Bangladesh, securing its position within the 351-400 band.

The 2024 ranking includes 739 universities from 31 territories. This year marks the 12th edition of the Asia University Rankings. NSU has made it to the list for the second year in a row, said a press release on Thursday (May 2).

Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of NSU expressed his satisfaction and wholeheartedly thanked the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission for their unwavering support. Professor Islam added,

It has been a year of achievements for NSU and to continue on this path we will constantly strive to be better. There is always room for improvement and NSU will hold still on its commitment towards excellence in higher education, he added. 

 

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market PM Hasina blasts US for police action against students protesting Israeli genocide in Palestine - dainik shiksha PM Hasina blasts US for police action against students protesting Israeli genocide in Palestine Comilla University declared closed for indefinite period - dainik shiksha Comilla University declared closed for indefinite period Brown University reaches deal with student protesters - dainik shiksha Brown University reaches deal with student protesters Child labour rising despite govt initiative - dainik shiksha Child labour rising despite govt initiative Heat wave may continue in parts of country - dainik shiksha Heat wave may continue in parts of country please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.002716064453125