Number of GPA-5 achievers drop by 32pc in SSC

Staff Correspondent |

A total of 1,83,578 students achieved GPA-5 in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, which some 32 percent drop from last year's number of 2,69,602.

Education Minister Dipu Moni revealed the information when she was formally disclosing the results of SSC and other equivalent exams.

The results were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Gono Bhaban around 9:00am by the education minister.

The pass rate in this year’s SSC and equivalent exams is 80.39 percent.

