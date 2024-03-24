Owner of hijacked vessel MV Abdullah doesn’t want armed operation - Dainikshiksha

Owner of the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah that was hijacked by Somali pirates on March 12, does not support armed operation to free the ship and its crew.

Mizanul Islam, media adviser of the owner KSRM Group, said that they are not in favour of any armed operation, considering the safety of the sailors.

Rather, they are in favour of accepting conditions to rescue the crew, he said.

The information that the European Union and the Indian Navy are preparing to free MV Abdullah is not correct, the media adviser informed.

Replying to a question from UNB’s Chattogram correspondent, Mizanul said that the Somali pirates who hijacked the ship have already contacted them, though they are yet to demand any ransom.

“We hope to rescue the ship, free 23 sailors, and bring them back home through discussions. We are working on that end. In this case, the company is trying to utilise its previous experience,” he informed.

He said family members of the crew members are in touch with them.

Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam, director general (DG) of Department of Shipping, said that no one can conduct an operation on the hijacked ship without permission from Bangladesh.

Discussions are underway to free the ship and crew from the pirates and it will take some time, the DG said.

He also informed that the presence of the EU navy’s ship won’t impact the discussion.

On March 12, a group of Somali pirates seized control of the Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel when it was carrying coal from Mozambique’s Maputo port to Al Hamriyah Port in the UAE.

MV Abdullah is owned by SR Shipping Lines, a sister concern of Chattogram-based Kabir Steel and Rerolling Mill (KSRM) Group.

On March 20, the pirates made the first contact with the owner of the vessel.