PM arrives in Rangpur on daylong visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here this afternoon on a daylong visit to attend a number of programmes including a grand rally.

On her arrival at Rangpur cantonment helipad by a helicopter at 01:13 PM, the premier was escorted to the Circuit House where she is scheduled to hold a meeting with Rangpur divisional government officials.

She is expected to arrive at the Rangpur Zilla School ground around 3pm to attend the grand rally, which, the Awami League (AL) leaders hoped to be the largest gathering with participation of one million people.

A boat shaped large stage was built by the workers of Dhaka and Rajshahi to facilitate accommodation of 300 leaders and activists.

Sheikh Hasina, also the AL President, will address the mammoth public rally at Rangpur Zilla School venue after around 12 years to be organized by Rangpur district AL.

A festive mood had been prevailing among the AL and its front and associate bodies’ leaders and activists, and common people for a couple of days centering the premier's tour to the district around five years after she visited Pirganj and Taraganj on December 23 in 2018.

The entire Rangpur got a facelift with decoration and lighting as the city roads have also been adorned to welcome the prime minister.

Posters inscribed with pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his daughter and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his grandson and PM's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy as well as colorful banners and festoons were set up at roadside while arches and welcome gates have been erected on roads.

The Awami League and its associate bodies are on hot pursuit to turn the today's rally into the biggest-ever one in the history of Rangpur and thus to show its strength and public support to the ruling party ahead of the next parliamentary elections to be held at the end of December next or beginning of the coming year.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader visited the venue and said they will hold the biggest ever public gathering in Rangpur with assembling over 10 lakh people in and around the venue.

Rangpur district AL Convener AKM Sayadat Hossain Bokul said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s arrival made the common people enthusiastic as the entire Rangpur saw development in every sector under her dynamic leadership.

City AL Convener Dr Delwar Hossain told BSS that they have taken all-out preparation to make the "grand rally a grand success" by breaking all the previous records with ensuring participation of 10 lakh people.

Both the leaders said after taking guardianship of Rangpur, the AL president have made remarkable progress in every sector.

The district witnesses massive infrastructure advancement like construction of scores of bridges, culverts, and roads along with improvement of medicare services with building new hospitals and increase of seats.

The premier provided electricity to every house, took initiative to help producing huge crops, turned Rangpur into a hub of education and enhanced its connectivity with other districts and the capital city, the AL leaders said.

They also said the prime minister made Rangpur a division and also made Rangpur City Corporation.

Dr Delwar said over Taka 1200 crore has been allocated during the AL government to ensure overall development of Rangpur city corporation areas.

To make the rally grand success, miking was carried out at different points of densely populated areas and every street and alley of the district as the AL leaders also held meetings, and distributed leaflets.

The rally venue has been full to the brim with people by 12pm.

During her visit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate some 27 development projects and lay the foundation stones of five others.

