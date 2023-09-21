PM signs “High Sea” treaty BBNJ - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has signed the Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) to protect the world's oceans and rivers from the damage due to fragile marine environment by overfishing and other human activities.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea at the Ground Floor, General assembly Building, Treaty Event area here, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen while briefing newsmen about the Prime Minister’s engagements on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA session.

The treaty gave consent to management and preservation of the genetic resources describing those as the common heritage.

The Foreign Minister said he held several bilateral meetings with Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and Netherlands Foreign Trade Affairs and Development Cooperation Minister Liesje Schreinemacher alongside attending several high level events that included Breakfast Summit on Climate Mobility and 18th Asia Cooperation Dialogue.

Joining the climate summit, Momen said, “Bangladesh has become a role model for the rest of the countries to face the impact of climate change.”

He said the rich countries are mainly responsible for carbon emission while the contribution of the developing countries is only 0.47 percent.

The Foreign Minister called upon the rich countries to walk on their pledges to give $100 billion every year to the climate fund.

“But unfortunately the rich countries don’t comply with their promises. They should keep their promises,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh has got a nominal amount of the money from the climate fund to overcome the loss and damages caused by the climate change.

He said, “Political commitment is a must to comply with the promises made by the rich countries.”

Thematic Ambassador for Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Saima Wazed and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, among others, were present. source: BSS