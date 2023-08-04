President mourns death of ex-MP Panna Kaiser

Dainikshiksha Desk Report |

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former lawmaker, eminent writer, researcher and intellectual Professor Panna Kaiser.

In a condolence message, the Head of State said the nation will remember Panna Kaiser's contribution as a member of the martyred intellectual family in achieving the Independence of Bangladesh.

The President prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Panna Kaiser, wife of martyred intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser and also mother of actress Shomi Kaiser, died at a hospital in the city in the morning at the age of 73.

Source : BSS

