Rabindra Univ students visit Ha-Meem Denim Mills

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The 4th-year students of Management Department of Rabindra University completed industrial visit to acquire knowledge in practical areas of theoretical studies as well as theoretical studies.

A group of 35 students visited Ha-Meem Denim Mills in Gazipur under the supervision of Prashant Kumar Poddar, lecturer of the department, on Saturday to gain knowledge about the practical aspects of the ‘Management Thoughts’ course.

Ha-Meem Group is one of the largest Bangladeshi groups of companies in the textile and garment sector. The company is also the second largest export company in Bangladesh, said a press release.

A visiting student said, ‘Today we observed the processing method, strategy, consistency, staff management, and working environment of Ha-Mim Group. Today I understood how to use theoretical knowledge.’

Prashant Kumar Poddar, lecturer of the Department of Management and instructor of ‘Management Thoughts’ course, said, ‘An industrial visit essential for complete knowledge of a subject beside classroom-based teaching. Hope this industry visit today will play a helpful role in the complete knowledge of the students. source : new age

