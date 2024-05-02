Rain brings relief in Port City - Dainikshiksha

Intermittent rains since Thursday (May 02, 2024) morning brought respite to Chattogram city dwellers from the scorching heat that has been prevailing across the country for the last several days.

Rain and thunderstorm started around 9:30 am in different parts of the Port City.

As rain provided relief, many expressed gratitude by posting on their social media profiles.

Md Abdul Barek, a meteorologist at Patenga Weather Office, said they have recorded one mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 9 am on Thursday and city dwellers will likely experience more rains today.

Besides, the river ports have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal no 1 and more rains with thunderstorms will likely occur in the district.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Meanwhile, a very severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Jashore, Khulna, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi and severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalganj and rest of the Khulna division.

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may abate from some places over the eastern part of the country.source: unb