School, college teachers’ MPO payments for October disbursed - Dainikshiksha

School, college teachers’ MPO payments for October disbursed

Dainikshiksha Reporter |

The Directorate General of Secondary and Higher Education has disbursed the payment for teaching staff in non-government schools and colleges under MPO roll for the month of October.

Cheques have been sent to respective branches of Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, Janata Bank, and Sonali Bank, who have been entrusted with the distribution of these funds, according to a directive of the directorate.

Teachers and employees are scheduled to access their government-allocated salary and allowances by November 7.

For more in-depth information, please log in to Dainik Amader Barta and dainikshiksha.com.

From beyond the grave: Dead magistrate transferred to public college - dainik shiksha From beyond the grave: Dead magistrate transferred to public college Current aid system for Gaza 'geared to fail,' UN warns - dainik shiksha Current aid system for Gaza 'geared to fail,' UN warns Bangabandhu Tunnel: Tk 7.1 lakh toll collected on 2nd day - dainik shiksha Bangabandhu Tunnel: Tk 7.1 lakh toll collected on 2nd day Int'l conference on South Asia in Post-COVID Global Crisis begins at RU - dainik shiksha Int'l conference on South Asia in Post-COVID Global Crisis begins at RU Gas shortage hits many areas in capital city - dainik shiksha Gas shortage hits many areas in capital city Haas meets CEC, hopes all sides will engage in dialogue without preconditions - dainik shiksha Haas meets CEC, hopes all sides will engage in dialogue without preconditions please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0044610500335693