School, college teachers’ MPO payments for October disbursed - Dainikshiksha

The Directorate General of Secondary and Higher Education has disbursed the payment for teaching staff in non-government schools and colleges under MPO roll for the month of October.

Cheques have been sent to respective branches of Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, Janata Bank, and Sonali Bank, who have been entrusted with the distribution of these funds, according to a directive of the directorate.

Teachers and employees are scheduled to access their government-allocated salary and allowances by November 7.

