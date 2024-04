Dainikshiksha Desk: Classes of secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical institutions of several districts will remain closed due to the ongoing heat wave.

Secondary educational institutions of all districts of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions; Dhaka, Tangail, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Manikganj, Gazipur, Kurigram, Dinajpur, Patuakhali districts will remain closed on 30th April, reads a press release of the Ministry of Education. source: UNB