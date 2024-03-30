Sirajganj district primary edu office’s night guard found dead - Dainikshiksha

The hanging body of a night guard was recovered from the Sirajganj district primary education office in Sadar upazila of the district Friday night.

The deceased is Nurul Islam, 60, son of late Askar Ali of Kol Goyla area under Sirajganj sadar municipality.

He had been working for 30 years at the district’s primary education office.

Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Sirajul Islam said like any other day Nurul stayed at the office on Thursday night on duty.

On Friday night, office assistant Atikul Islam Atik spotted the body hanging from the ceiling with rope inside one of the office rooms through a window, he said.

Later, the office assistant informed district primary education officer Harunur Rashid who also informed the police subsequently, the OC said.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the office room and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed general hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

The reason behind the death would be known upon autopsy report, he said, adding that they have already started investigation.