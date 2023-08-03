Verdict in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida is usual: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the court delivered the verdict following the regular process in the case filed by the last caretaker government against Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman for illegal acquisition of wealth.

"Our government did not file this case. The case was filed by the BNP-preferred caretaker government. If our government would have been vindictive, we would have filed a case, and we had not to wait 14 years for the verdict, the verdict would have been given much earlier," he said.

Dr Hasan, also ruling Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said these while exchanging views with journalists at the Secretariat here.

Just after the verdict was announced, he said, BNP held a press conference and they declared programmes for today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). "But (the fact is) this case was not field during our government," he added.

The case was filed during the previous caretaker government when Iajuddin Ahmed was made the President by Begum Khaleda Zia and Dr Fakhruddin Ahmed, who was working in the World Bank, was made the chief advisor of that military-backed caretaker government, while the army chief was made superseding seven senior army officers, the information minister said.

"This case was filed when people of their (BNP) choice were in power. They have been punished in that case," he added.

Source : BSS