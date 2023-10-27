We will not block Dhaka’s streets on Oct 28: Home Minister - Dainikshiksha

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the government has no plan to block entrance of the Dhaka city centering the BNP's rally, scheduled to be held 28 October.

“People come to Dhaka for business and jobs. After the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, many people come to Dhaka everyday for their works. So, why should we close the entrance of Dhaka?” he stated while replying to a question at a press briefing after an inter-ministerial meeting on the security arrangements for the upcoming Victory Day at the ministry conference room.

The minister said, “If they (BNP) hold their rally peacefully at a certain place, we have nothing to do. We will not obstruct them. But if the BNP wants to create anarchy in the name of rally, then members of the law enforcement agencies will not pass leisure time.”

He said that so far neither the BNP nor the Awami League has received permission for holding their rallies, adding, “DMP (Dhaka Metropolitan Police) Commissioner will give permission after getting applications of rallies and places from both the parties.”

“I don't think the law and order will deteriorate, if the BNP and the Awami League hold rallies in a same day. As a home minister I can say that any registered party can be given permission to hold rally. The party will decide who will hold rally or not,” Kamal added.

Replying to another question, the minister said that Jamaat-e-Islami is not a registered party now so they will not be given permission to hold any rally.

As a democratic country, any party can speak and hold rally within the existing law. Anyone can hold rally obeying the rules and regulations of the country, he added.

About the BNP’s rally of October 28 demanding the government’s step down, the minister said that the government is not something that will go away after pushing. “It is a democratic government, so the government will change through elections, which will be held timely,” he said.

Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Mustafizur Rahman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al mamun and other officials concerned were present at the meeting.source: BSS