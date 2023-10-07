10 injured in Chhatra League factional clash at CU - Dainikshiksha

At least 10 individuals were injured in a clash between two factions of the Chittagong University (CU) unit of ruling party student front, Chhatra League, on Friday.

The clash between the 'Bijoy' and '69' factions of Chittagong University Chhatra League, lasted from 3pm to 4:45pm on Friday.

Eyewitnesses said that Azmir, of 69 Group, got into an argument with Mahir Chowdhury, of Bijoy Group, at a restaurant. Following the incident, two groups locked into a clash around 3pm on the campus, leaving 10 injured.

Proctor Dr Mohammad Nurul Azim Sikder said the clash started from a restaurant. The proctorial body and the police rushed to the spot and stopped the clash immediately.

"So far, there have been no reports of injuries. We will take legal action against those involved," he added.

Dr Abu Tayab, chief officer of the University Medical Center, said 10 people were injured in the clash but they had returned after getting treatment.