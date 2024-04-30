Bangladesh sees prolonged heat wave - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Bangladesh sees prolonged heat wave as the met office today forecast that severe heat wave now sweeps over parts of the three divisions including Dhaka and very severe heat wave scorches several north, southeast and southwestern parts of the country.

“Very severe heat wave is sweeping over Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi districts and severe heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka division and the rest part of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions,” Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.



“Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions and the district of Mymensingh as the heat wave with different intensities may continue”, it said.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, said a BMD release valid for next 72 hours from 9am today.



Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 43.0 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga and minimum temperature today was 22.0 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

The sun sets at 06:27 PM today and rises at 05:24 AM tomorrow in the capital. source: BSS