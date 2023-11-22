20 to get 'President's Award for Industrial Development' - Dainikshiksha

The government is going to give the "President's Award for Industrial Development" to 20 industrial units for their contributions to industrialisation, employment generation and overall economic development.

The Industries Ministry is going to recognise the industrial units for their efforts on six occasions in the past, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Industries on November 15.

The industrial units are going to be recognised across six categories: large, medium, small, cottage, micro and hi-tech.

Echotex Ltd, Pran Dairy Limited and Mir Akhter Hossain Limited shared the top spot in the large industries category while Square Food & Beverage Limited came second and Snowtex Outerwear Ltd and Square Toiletries Ltd jointly came third, according to the notification.

In the medium industries category, Bengal Poly & Paper Sack Ltd secured the top spot while Basumati Distribution Ltd and APS Apparels Ltd came second and third respectively.

In the small industry category, The Reliance Builder and Concord Entertainment Co Ltd jointly secured top position, Rangpur Foundry Ltd came second and Gunze United Ltd finished third.

In the micro category, Fariha Green Mood Leathers Ltd secured first place, followed by ABM Water Company in second place and Deeplaid Laboratories Ltd in third place.

Blue-Star Agro Product and Industry topped the cottage industry category, with Pretty Beauty Parlour second and Lehaz Salma Jubo Mahila Kallyan Sangstha (LSYWWO) third.

In the hi-tech industry category, Biz Solution Ltd finished in first place.

The government issued a policy to recognise industries and encourage investment as well as innovation in 2020.source: bss