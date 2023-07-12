3 BCL activists vandalised Islamic University’s medical centre, says duty doctor

Three activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Islamic University unit allegedly vandalised the medical centre on campus in Kushtia early Tuesday.

The three have been identified as Rezwan Siddiqi Kabbo, Atik Arman and Salman Ohin – students of the university’s law department. All are activists of BCL’s Islamic University unit.

Wahidur Rahman Milton, duty doctor at the medical centre on campus, told that Kabbo along with the two others came to him, complaining of chest pain. Ten minutes after receiving treatment, Kabbo misbehaved with him, as he was “drunk” and asked for an ambulance, the doctor said.

Later, the three students vandalised the medical centre and forced the ambulance driver to take them to Kushtia town, he added.

Islamic University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof M Mahbubur Rahman, Treasurer Prof M Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya and Proctor Prof M Shahadat Hossain Azad visited the medical centre this morning.

The proctor said that they would take legal action against the accused involved in vandalising the medical center.

A written complaint was submitted to the university’s Acting Registrar HM Ali Hasan in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that the university authorities suspended Kabbo for violating the university’s rules and regulations on July 23, 2022.His suspension has not been withdrawn yet, the proctor said.