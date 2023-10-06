7 JU teachers-students among world 2pc top cited scientists - Dainikshiksha

A total of six teachers and a student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have been selected among the top two percent of the most cited scientists in the world in a journal published by Stanford University based researchers in the USA.

The scientists are - Prof AA Mamun of Physics Department, Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences Department Md Mostafizar Rahman, Assistant Professor of Journalism and Media Studies Department Md Sayeed Al-Zaman, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department Md Ibrahim Khalil, Professor of Institute of Information Technology M Shamim Kaiser, Professor of Chemistry Department Md Anamul Hoque and master's student of Public Health and Informatics Department Mohammed Abdullah Mamun.

Image: collected

Stanford University professor John Ioannidis-- a specialist in metascience, or the study of science using scientific methods-- worked alongside US-based Kevin W Boyack and the Netherlands-based Jeroen Baas to release the exhaustive list of the scientists in various disciplines.

Each scientist was assigned a weight based on the number of citations of their own research work.

Meanwhile, JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam today congratulated them for their remarkable achievement and wished them success in their future endeavors.source: BSS