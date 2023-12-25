7th non-fiction book fair begins today at DU - Dainikshiksha

The 7th edition of non-fiction book fair will begin today on the premises of the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) at Dhaka University (DU).

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal as the chief guest will inaugurate the three-day long fair, organised under the joint initiative of Bonik Barta and the Faculty of Business studies, at 10am.

A total of 41 publishing houses and research organisations will showcase their publications at the fair, organizers told a press conference held at faculty's Professor Dr Abdullah Faruk Multipurpose Hall.

Book lovers can browse and buy books from 10am to 8pm everyday with 25 per cent discount on any book.

While reading out the written statement, chief reporter of Bonik Barta Md Badrul Alam said the main purpose of the non-fiction book fair is to increase familiarity of business, economy and research based books among students and readers and to grab their attention to read such books.

The non-fiction book fair has already been felicitated immensely among the students and readers, he added.

FBS Dean Prof Md Abdul Moyeen said it is an incredible initiative to organise the fair in the era of online while attraction to reading books is reportedly declining. For the very first time, the fair organisers are going to introduce a 'Non-fiction Book Award' this year, he said, adding, "Two books will be selected from the nominated books of the publishing houses and organizations".

Among others, Joint News Editor of Bonik Barta Md Saiful Islam, Head of Business Manjur Hossain and Assistant General Manager Md Aminul Islam were present in the press conference.

KM Khalid, State Minister for the Cultural Affairs Ministry, will attend the closing ceremony on December 28 while DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad will address the event as special guest.