Abantika’s death: JnU students place 6-point demand - Dainikshiksha

The students of Jagannath University have placed new 6-point demands following the suicide of fellow student Fairuz Abantika, a student of 2017-2018 academic year of Law department of Jagannath University.

Yesterday (March 17), after a torch lit procession, the general students of the university raised their demand.

The demands are - Immediate investigation should be done and permanent expulsion of student Amman Siddique and teacher Deen Islam from Jagannath University, the then Proctoral Body including Proctor Mustafa Kamal and all those related to the accused should be brought to justice subject to investigation, to ensure that all the previous oppressions are brought to justice as soon as possible,

an impartial anti-harassment cell should be formed as soon as possible and complaint boxes should be set up in every department, specialist psychologists should be appointed in the university and no interns should be employed, the demands given by the administration should be implemented within the next 7 working days.

They said that according to their ultimatum, the administration has been able to arrest the accused. The administration has promised them more. They hope that it will be effectfull. “Abantika is technically killed. So they want justice.”

Meanwhile, under the banner of general students, the Socialist Student Front (SSF) held a symbolic protest program with black badge on their faces and ropes around their necks.

Socialist Student Front’s coordinator Ivan Tahseeb said, “Abantika's death is not suicide, it is a murder. Now the victim is blamed. Abantika was brave. She protested injustice. We want to know why Abantika's charge sheet submitted to the proctor's office did not reach the VC.”

Earlier, the first meeting of the investigation committee formed by Jagannath University was held today at noon. Apart from this, the Jagannath University administration organized a milad mahfil at the central mosque of JnU to pray for the departed soul of Abantika.

Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Sadeka Halim, treasurer of the university Prof. Humayun Kabir Chowdhury along with Teachers Association and Proctoral Team were present at the event.

Source : UNB