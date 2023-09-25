AIUB and Adamas University, India sign MoU - Dainikshiksha

A Memorandum of Understanding was officially inked between American International University-Bangladesh and Adamas University in Kolkata, India recently.

This collaborative agreement, between AIUB’s Media and Mass Communication department and Adamas university’s School of Media and Communication, paves the way for a robust partnership aimed at fostering leadership skills through multi-curricular activities for students from both institutions, said a press release.

Furthermore, it outlines strategies for the internationalisation of student exchange programmes across various academic disciplines.

Recently, a delegation of ten students from AIUB’s faculty of arts and social sciences, accompanied by their teachers – associate dean of FASS prof Dr ABM Rahmatullah and Niaz Majumdar from the MMC department, embarked on an ‘International Student Exchange Programme’ to Adamas University in Kolkata, India.

From September 10 to September 19, AIUB students resided on the Adamas university campus in Kolkata, actively participating in workshops focused on ‘Teaching and Learning Programmes’, alongside engaging in a diverse array of academic and cultural activities.

As part of their educational journey, students also had the privilege of visiting Visva Bharati University in Santiniketan, where they explored the educational institutions established by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. source : new age