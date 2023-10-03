B-MEET 4th Batch opening ceremony held - Dainikshiksha

The Opening Ceremony of the Bangladesh-Miyazaki ICT Engineers Educational Training (B-MEET) program's 4th batch was held at the B-JET center on Monday (2 October). At the opening ceremony of the B-MEET 4th batch, Professor Mohammad Khasro Miah articulated the achievements of the program.

The opening Ceremony was graced by Ms. Minami Kurokami, Representative, JICA Bangladesh, the esteemed Chief Guest, significantly elevating its prestige and international resonance, said a press release on Tuesday (3 October).

Shinnusuke Tasaka (Program Manager, B-JET), delivered a speech as he introduced the 22 newly selected trainees, who underwent a difficult selection process. He gave insights about Japanese Classes and Business Classes which will be taught throughout the training. NAKA Kotaro, Country officer South Asian Division 4 (Bangladesh) South Asia Department, also attended the event.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Khasro Miah, the Director of the Career and Placement Center (CPC), concluded the event with a Vote of Thanks, motivating newly selected trainees. Furthermore, Japanese trainers from Miyazaki University shared valuable insights through friendly speeches, it added.

B-MEET bridges Japan and Bangladesh, creating career opportunities in Japanese industries and offering training through the B-JET Center for students from North South University and other universities.