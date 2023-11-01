Bangabandhu-founded school rises anew: A testament to resilience - Dainikshiksha

As preparations for a new six-storey structure commence, the old building, with its history and stories, is being dismantled - Dhainikshikshha Photo

For years, the very existence of the school hung in the balance. The crowded landscape of prestigious educational institutions on New Bailey Road in the capital, combined with complicated land issues, had placed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's brainchild on the brink.

Established in 1973 by the Father of the Nation, it had spent the last decade functioning as a mere shadow of itself, a stranger in its own homeland. But now, at long last, the school is making a triumphant comeback, and it's doing so in style – with a towering six-story building.Previously known as the "Samajik Shiksha Kendra Government Primary School," the institution had been quietly conducting classes from a weathered shack nestled in a corner of the Girl's Guides’ headquarters, within the Guide House campus. But as the preparations for a new structure commenced, the old building, with its history and stories, was dismantled. In its place, a six-story edifice will stand as a symbol of revival.Officials of the Directorate of Primary Education said this six-story school building is being brought to life as part of the "Drishinandan" project, which aims to establish government primary schools and enhance infrastructure in Dhaka city and Purbachal.The cost of this ambitious project has been estimated at Tk 2.29 crore and is being overseen by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).Teachers from the institution share stories of perseverance, recounting nearly a decade of keeping the school afloat in a ramshackle "chhapra" within a hidden corner of the Guide House campus.For many, it was as if the school existed in obscurity, a well-kept secret, while more affluent schools lined the streets of Bailey Road. Despite the challenges, this school offered hope to children from less privileged backgrounds in the area.Established in 1962, the school was nationalised by Bangabandhu's government in 1973 after a contentious legal battle with the Girls' Guide authorities over land rights.Meanwhile, some Girls Guide staffers have questioned the number of students at this school, suggesting that transferring the teachers to nearby government primary schools and abolishing the institution might be a more practical solution.Siddiqur Rahman, a senior teacher leader and president of the Bangabandhu Primary Education Research Council, played a pivotal role in the struggle to reclaim the institution's land. Reflecting on their journey, he said, "About a decade ago, we faced land-related issues with the school. We organised human chains, meetings, and seminars to reclaim the land. Subsequently, Thana Education Officer Momtaz Begum, on behalf of the Directorate of Primary Education, filed a case to regain the land.”“The verdict ruled in favour of the school. It was a tremendous challenge for the teachers to run the school within the dilapidated structure. Finally, the school is graced with this new building. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the Directorate of Primary Education for spearheading this initiative to construct the school building," added Siddiqur.Efforts to reach Thana Education Officer Momtaz Begum for comment were, unfortunately, unsuccessful.