BCL activists lock JU VC office for leader’s appointment - Dainikshiksha

Some Bangladesh Chhatra League activists locked the vice-chancellor’s office of Jahangirnagar University on Sunday and allegedly halted the teacher appointment process at an institute in protest against not appointing one of their leaders as a teacher of a department.

Members of a teacher recruitment board of the Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS said that the university authorities called a meeting of the selection board to appoint a lecturer at the institute.

On information, some BCL activists locked the vice chancellor’s office to stop the appointment process alleging that one of the candidates had link to the ‘anti-liberation forces’.

They also drove away all the 23 candidates waiting outside the office of the vice-chancellor.

JU unit BCL president Akhtaruzzaman Shohel said, ‘The administration is favouring anti-liberation forces and appointing them as teachers and also at administrative posts. It cannot be accepted. We demand recruiting candidate who believes in the spirit of the War of Independence.’

At about 12:30pm, JU VC Nurul Alam held a closed-door meeting with BCL leaders in the council room of the new administrative building.

Later, the vice-chancellor suspended the teacher appointment process citing unavoidable reason.

Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS director Professor Sheikh Tawhidul Islam said, ‘The institute is suffering from lack of teachers. The recruitment was an emergency need. Halting the recruitment process is unacceptable.’

Earlier on September 21, 2023, JU administration postponed the recruitment to the physical chemistry branch at the chemistry department, where JU BCL joint secretary Sadia Afrin was a candidate for the post.

However, three more lecturers were appointed to the department at its organic and inorganic chemistry branches by the same board following the same circular.

More than one members of the university syndicate said on Sunday that the candidate’s position on the merit list along with several objections was discussed at the meeting and the body decided to postpone the recruitment.

Asked whether the BCL was trying to pressure the administration for the recruitment, JU unit BCL president Akhtaruzzaman Shohel replied in the negative and claimed that their concern was about the recruitment of anti-liberation war forces.

JU vice-chancellor Nurul Alam said, ‘There is no scope of the forced appointment. Teachers will be recruited on the basis of the candidate’s quality.’ source : new age