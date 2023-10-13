Begum Rokeya University celebrates 15th founding anniversary - Dainikshiksha

The 15th founding anniversary of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) was celebrated here with the slogan "Foundation anniversary's initiation: Fair environment, Quality education" today.

The celebrations began with hoisting of the national flag and university flag amid rendering of the national anthem by Vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Hasibur Rashid with high officials on the campus in the morning.

Later, the Vice-chancellor paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath in front of his mural.

He also placed wreaths at the portrait of the great woman Begum Rokeya on the campus.

Pro Vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Sarifa Salwa Dina and Treasurer Professor Dr. Mojib Uddin Ahmed, Registrar Engineer Md. Alamgir Chowdhury, Deans of different faculties and Heads of various departments were present.



Later, the Vice-chancellor released colorful balloons and pigeons in front of the administration building marking the day before leading a colorful 'Ananda Shovayatra' in the campus.



Teachers, students, officers and employees of the university participated in the colorful procession at the beat of music after circling the nearby Parker Mour Intersection as it ended on the campus.

Image: collected

Later, the Vice-chancellor with high officials, teachers, students, officials and employees participated in a cake-cutting function.



Professor Dr. Md. Hasibur Rashid planted a tree sapling on the campus as a commemoration of the 15th founding anniversary of the university.



Marking the 15th anniversary of the university, a sports competition was held in the playground number-1 with the participation of students, teachers, officers and employees of the university.



Later, a discussion meeting was arranged followed by unveiling cover of the Annual Report of the University, prize distribution and a colorful cultural function at the Independence Memorial Square on the campus.



Vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Hasibur Rashid addressed the discussion as the chief guest with Convener of the 15th founding anniversary celebration committee and Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies Professor Dr. Md. Matiur Rahman in the chair.

Pro Vice-chancellor of BRUR Professor Dr. Sarifa Salwa Dina and its Treasurer Professor Dr. Mojib Uddin Ahmed addressed the occasion as special guests.

Dean of the Faculty of Life and Earth Science Dr. Abu Reza Md. Toufikul Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr. Abu Kalam Md. Farid Ul Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences Professor Dr. Md. Gazi Mazharul Anwar, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Md. Morshed Hossain, Dean of the Faculty of Arts Professor Dr. Shafikur Rahman participated in the discussion.

Later, an attractive cultural program was organized in the evening.source: BSS