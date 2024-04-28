BMD extends heatwave alert for 72 more hours - Dainikshiksha

BMD extends heatwave alert for 72 more hours

dainikshiksha desk |

dainikshiksha desk: Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a country-wide third phase heatwave alert message for the next 72 hours.

In the latest heatwave alert meteorologist Khandoker Hafizur Rahman said, ‘the prevailing heat wave over the country may continue over next72hours commencing on Sunday,’ adding ‘the heatwave likely to continue till Tuesday morning.’

Due to increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort might increase, said the message in details.

Earlier, the BMD had issued 72 hours heat wave alert message in second phase on Thursday.

Besides, the BMD has issued a forecast indicating rain or thundershowers in the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions within the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00am on Sunday.

According to the latest meteorological bulletin, Rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds, are likely to occur at one or two places over the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, with isolated hailstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is expected to remain mainly dry, with only temporary partly cloudy skies.

In terms of heat, a very severe heatwave is currently affecting the Chuadanga district, while a severe heatwave sweeps through the districts of Rajshahi,

Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, and Kushtia. Additionally, a mild to moderate heatwave is affecting the Dhaka and Barishal divisions, along with remaining parts of the Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, and Bandarban.

The country's highest temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at a sweltering 42.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga. Conversely, the lowest temperature was noted in Sylhet at a cooler 22.8 degrees Celsius, where 16mm of rainfall was also recorded.

