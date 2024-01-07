BNP men, police clash in Chattogram; law enforcers fire shotguns - Dainikshiksha

BNP men, police clash in Chattogram; law enforcers fire shotguns

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A clash broke out between BNP men and police in Chattogram city's Chandgaon area when voting in the 12th parliamentary election got underway across the country today.

The clash began on the road in front of Sarafat Ullah Petrol Pump around 9:30am.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Dutta of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (North Division) told The Daily Star, "A group of BNP men were staging demonstrations by blocking the road with burning tyres. They attacked on-duty police personnel when the latter tried to free the road.

"They threw stones at police, who retaliated with bullets from shotguns," he said.

The clash was going on till 9:40am when the report was filed.source: the daily star

