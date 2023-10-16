BUP inter-department football competition held - Dainikshiksha

The inter-department football competition of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) commenced on 11 September. After fierce contests, teams from International Relations and Business Administration in Marketing reached the finals which took place on Monday (16 October), said a press release.

The press release added the BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, PhD witnessed the finals and encouraged the teams. Finally, the Chief Guest handed over prizes to the finalists and awarded trophies to the champion and runner-up teams.

Mentionable, the team from IR became champion for the year 2023. BUP military and civil high officials, faculty members and students were present in the events.