BUP observing global Cyber Security Awareness Month - Dainikshiksha

A month-long programme has begun on Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) campus at Mirpur Cantonment in the city to observe the global 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023'.

BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Dr Md Mahbub-ul Alam inaugurated the month-long programme as the chief guest at function on the campus today, said a press release.

Information and Communication Technology Centre of BUP has taken the initiative to observe the month through different events throughout this October to raise awareness among all members of the university about various types of cyber threats and embracing digital technologies.

BUP's military and civil high officials, faculty members and students attended the inaugural programme.

In 2004, the President of the United States and Congress declared the month of October as the 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month', a dedicated month for the public and private sectors to work together to raise awareness about the importance of cyber security.

Since then, the month October has been being observed aimed at enhancing cyber security awareness, encouraging actions by the public to reduce online risk and holding discussions on cyber threats on a national and global scale.source: BSS