Chief justice calls on President - Dainikshiksha

Chief justice calls on President

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban here today.

During the meeting, the chief justice apprised the President of the overall activities of the Supreme Court, President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told.

Congratulating the new chief justice, the Head of State hoped that the development activities in the judiciary will accelerate under his leadership.

Chief justice informed the President about the long-term plan for the development of the judiciary.

Image: collected

 Besides, he said, necessary steps are being taken to increase the training facilities for the judges.

 During the meeting, the Head of State expressed satisfaction with the overall activities of the Supreme Court.

 The President said the government would continue to provide all necessary cooperation in the implementation of different development tasks undertaken for the judiciary.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were also present there.source: BSS

