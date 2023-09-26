CU orders former and expelled students to leave dormitories - Dainikshiksha

Chattogram University authorities have ordered those who are staying in the hall after the end of their academic session and those who are under expulsion for their involvement in anti-disciplinary activities at different times to leave the hall within 24 hours.

The directive was issued in a press release signed by CU acting registrar KM Nur Ahmed on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, police recovered eight sharp weapons and 17 pipes during a raid at Abdur Rab Hall of the university on Sunday afternoon following various clashes between different sub-groups of University unit Chhatra League in the past few days.

University Proctor Dr Nurul Azim Sikder said, "Some iron rods, cricket stumps and local weapons were recovered from Abdur Rab Hall. The situation is calm now. Additional police have been deployed on the campus.”

An emergency notification on Sunday said that the students who have already completed their study and are still staying in different residential halls of the university have been asked to leave the hall by 6 pm tomorrow.

Besides, those who have been expelled for their involvement in anti-disciplinary activities at different times have also been ordered to leave the hall within the same period.

If such a person is found in the hall after a certain time, legal action will be taken against him. source: UNB