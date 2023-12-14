Cultural event at JnU to express solidarity with Palestinians - Dainikshiksha

Expressing solidarity with Palestinians, a cultural event 'Intifada Palestine', was held on Jagannath University (JnU) campus in protest against the barbaric Israeli aggressions supported by the US on innocent people on Wednesday.

The students of different departments participated in the cultural function organised by 'Chintak' on the university's "Vaskharya Chattar" premises.

The programme was organised under the initiative of 'Chintak', a quarterly periodical published by the students of the university.

In the event, the tragic pictures of torture of the Palestinians were put up before the participants through revolutionary speeches, protest songs and poems.

In addition, pictures of brutal killings on Palestinians were also displayed at the event. The revolutionary spirit of the Palestinians was depicted through the recitation of Kazi Nazrul Islam's 'Bidrohi'.

Ivan Tahsib, editor of "Chintak" magazine and one of the organisers of the protest programme, said, "We want to say from this solidarity programme that American imperialism is responsible for the terrible situation of the Palestinian people today, just as Israeli Zionism is responsible. This is not just a war of religion, it is a war for the survival of America's capitalist interests. Not all Jews support the genocide of Palestinians. Many Jews in the UK, France and Germany are against the genocide."

Joydeep Bhattacharya, organiser of the Bangladesh Chapter of "Health Care Workers for Palestine", Rafiquzzaman Farid, adviser of the quarterly periodical 'Sairen', published by the students of Dhaka University, and cultural activists joined the event and expressed their solidarity with the freedom-seeking Palestinians.

Along with them, Sushmita Roy Supti, organiser of 'Charan Cultural Centre'' and many leaders joined their voices.