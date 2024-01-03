Cumilla Education Board gets new chairman - Dainikshiksha

Cumilla Education Board gets new chairman

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Professor Dr Nizamul Karim was appointed chairman of the Cumilla Board of Secondary and Higher Education on Tuesday.

Prior to this role, he served as the director general (DG) of the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM).

The appointment was announced through a notification issued on Tuesday, signed by Chowdhury Samia Yasmin, deputy secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education.

Born in 1966 in Cumilla’s Chauddagram, Nizamul completed his SSC and HSC examinations from the Cumilla Education Board. He pursued his honour's and master’s degrees in management from Chittagong University. Additionally, he obtained a PhD in management from the Institute of Bangladesh Studies (IBS) of Rajshahi University.

Nizamul Karim is a BCS (General Education) cadre officer. He began his career in 1993 as a lecturer in management at Comilla Victoria Government College and achieved the position of professor in 2017.

Throughout his professional journey, he worked in the fields of management and education administration, holding various significant positions.source: unb

