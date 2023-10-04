DU sings MoU on academic collaboration with Canadian University - Dainikshiksha

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Dhaka (DU) and the University of Regina, Canada was signed

today at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom of the university to undertake joint collaborative academic and research programs between the two universities.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman and President and VC of the University of Regina Professor Dr Jeff Keshen signed the MoU on behalf of their respective university, said a DU press release.

This is first ever MoU signed between DU and a Canadian University, added the release.

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls and some other members of Canadian Embassy, members of delegation of the University of Regina, Deans of different Faculties of DU were, among others, present on this occasion.

According to the MoU, DU and the University of Regina will jointly conduct academic and research programs along with exchanging academic materials and publications as well as faculty members, students and researchers.

Dr Akhtaruzzaman thanked the Professor Dr Jeff Keshen for signing the MoU and hoped that this initiative would enhance the quality of education and research of both universities. He expressed his willingness to sign MoUs with more Canadian Universities for undertaking joint collaborative academic, research and cultural programs.

Dr Jeff Keshen highly praised the Dhaka University for its outstanding contribution to education and research and developing socio-economic condition of Bangladesh along with fostering academic and cultural legacy. The students, teachers and researchers of both universities will be benefited by this MoU, he hoped.source: BSS