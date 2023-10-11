EO Bangladesh hosts GSEA campaign at DU - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) today hosted a campaign on the Dhaka University campus in order to encourage the young minds to be rising as entrepreneur and bringing the emerging talents in the front line.

EO has been organising the business contest for the student entrepreneurs since 2016 where the winner can get opportunity to compete for Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards (GSEA) powered by Entrepreneurs' Organization.

As part of that initiative, the campaign was organised by EO Bangladesh chapter in collaboration with Dhaka University Entrepreneurs' Development Club (DUEDC) and Institute of Business Administration Communication Club (IBACC).

In the event, the students were urged to go beyond the conventional ideas and become entrepreneurs in building a career. They speakers said in a populous country like Bangladesh, there is an opportunity to be developed as an entrepreneur with innovative ideas.

Calling upon the students to come forward to run technology-based businesses, the also said in light of the current global demand, there is a need for technology-based entrepreneurs.

Professor Dr Rafi Uddin Ahmed of DU Marketing Department gave welcome speech while MD of Gears group and Co-Chair (Finance) of the EO-Bangladesh for 2023-24 session Nafees M Khan, Director of Elson Consumer Products Ltd & Chair of GSEA Bangladesh Sadat Omi, Shaon Tanvir, and Mostafa Quamrus Sobhan Chowdhury, among others, gave speeches in the program.

Earlier EO-Bangladesh arranged this similar campaign in RISE and BUET campus on 5th September and DIU campus on 12th September and NSU campus on 1st October. This year EO Bangladesh is hosting GSEA awareness campaign in universities.

To inform the student entrepreneurs about the competition, the registration's deadline of this competition is till 7th November 2023, and the application links is gsea.org/apply.

The chapter's grand finale will be in mid-January in 2024. The winning prize money is Tk 3 lakh of the Bangladesh Chapter, and the global winning prize is $50 thousand for 1st place, $20 thousand for 2nd place and $10 thousand for third place.source: BSS