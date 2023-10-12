JU students protest against Israeli attack on Palestine - Dainikshiksha

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) today staged a demonstration on the campus protesting Israel's attacks on Palestine.

Under the banner of 'Students of Jahangirnagar University,' the students formed a human chain in front of the university's main gate adjacent to Dhaka-Aricha highway at around 3pm.

Later, they brought out a protest procession that paraded different streets on the campus.

Image: collected

Speakers at the human chain expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and said that the Israeli forces are killing the Palestinian people indiscriminately and attacking the country without any legal cause.

They urged the United Nations and other international communities to create pressure on Israel to stop atrocities immediately and ensure the security of Palestinians.source: BSS