Man gets death penalty, two 14 years’ jail for killing schoolboy - Dainikshiksha

A Chuadanga court on Monday sentenced a man to death in a case over killing a class three student in Sadar upazila of Chuadanga last year.

Judge of Chuadanga additional district and sessions judge second court Masud Ali also sentenced two other people to 14 years’ imprisonment each.

The death-row convict is Mohammad Momin, 23, of Taltala area under Sadar municipality of the district. The court fined him Tk 50, 000.

The other convicts- Parvez Ahmed, 28, and Ashrafuzzaman Rizon, 30, were also fined Tk 20, 000 each, in default, they will have to serve three more months’ jail.

Of the convicts, Parvez is now on the run while an arrest warrant was issued for him.

According to the case statement, Abu Huraira, son of Taltala’s Abdul Barek and class- three student of local Victoria Jubilee Government High School, went missing on January 19, 2022.

As the child was not found for five days, his father filed a case naming five people including Momin with the concerned police station on January 25.

Police recovered the child’s body from a graveyard in the Taltala area on February 15 of the same year after Momen had been arrested.

Police submitted chargesheet accusing the three on August 14 in 2022.

After completing legal procedures, the court handed down the judgment in the presence of the two accused.