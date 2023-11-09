The number of available seats for MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) courses in government medical colleges across the country has witnessed a substantial increase of 24 per cent. Previously, a total of 4,350 students were admitted annually to the 37 government medical colleges in the nation.

With the approval of an additional 1,030 seats, the total seat count now stands at 5,380, marking a remarkable 24 per cent increase in just one year.

This announcement was made by Health Minister Zahid Malek during a reception ceremony honouring officials for their contributions to the eradication of kala-azar and filariasis.

Zahid Malek said, "The government is actively addressing the challenges related to manpower and infrastructure to enhance the quality of medical education. This extraordinary increase of 24 per cent in the number of seats is just one example of our commitment to resolving these issues, and we are also working diligently to address the shortage of teachers."

Furthermore, Zahid Malek highlighted various other healthcare and medical achievements in the country. He mentioned the ambitious plan to double the number of hospital beds in every district, add ten additional dialysis beds to each district hospital, establish 1,500-bed cancer kidney hospitals in eight different departments, and expand the reach of community clinics in remote areas. He also emphasized the government's commitment to providing 30 types of essential drugs free of charge. The Health Minister credited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership for propelling Bangladesh to the fifth position worldwide in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he noted the apparent lack of recognition from the opposition, BNP.

The minister declared, "The country has administered 37 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, and not a single issue has arisen from any of them. Bangladesh has excelled in vaccine distribution, even earning praise from the United States."