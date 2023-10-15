Midday meal for primary students from November - Dainikshiksha

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen today said the midday meal program for primary school students will be commenced from November this year as a pilot project.

"The project is likely to get approval from ECNEC this month. If it happens, the project will likely to run from this month or the next month," Zakir told reporters after inaugurating the new building of regional passport office of Kurigram.



The state minister said, "There is huge budgetary allocation for mid-day meal. Under the project, nutritious food like biscuits, milk and eggs will be provided to the students instead of cooked food".

The food will ensure children at least 30 percent of their required daily calorie-intake at school, Zakir said.

The minister also said it has not yet been possible to start single shift in all the schools across the country as it needs eight classrooms for one shift.

However, the classroom crisis of 90 percent of schools across the country has been eliminated through constructing new buildings, he said, adding, "There is still 10 percent schools left with classroom crisis. Once it is filled, a shift will be introduced". source: BSS