Mohibul becomes minister of education - Dainikshiksha

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, who served as Deputy Minister of Education last time, has been appointed as next education minister.

The portfolio was distributed after the oath-taking ceremony at Bangabhaban on Thursday evening.

Mohibul Hasan replaced Dr Dipu Moni.

He was elected from Chattogram-9 in 2018 as a Bangladesh Awami League candidate and appointed as the Deputy Minister of Education in the 4th Cabinet of Sheikh Hasina.

Born in Chattogram, Chowdhury graduated from London School of Economics with a law and anthropology degree and was called as a barrister of Lincoln's Inn following post graduation from the University of Law.

A total of 36 ministers took oath as members of the new cabinet on Thursday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the ministers held at Bangabhaban.source: unb